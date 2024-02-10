Bhopal: ‘Actor Should Be Paid According To Ability Not Gender’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poster Boys-fame actor Samikssha Batnagar said an actor should be paid according to his or her ability to perform and not according to gender.

“I feel there should not be so much difference in the fee of male and female actor but unfortunately this difference exists in our film industry. My experience in terms of payment has been quite good so far. I can only say that the one who has talent should be paid according to the merit of his or her work,” she said.

Batnagar who was in the city for film shooting is known for her acting in films like Poster Boys, Black Rose, Calendar Girls, TV serials Veera, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Uttaran, Kumkum Bhagya, Neeli Chhatri Wale and OTT shows like'Mauka Ya Dhoka and Dharavi Bank.

Talking to media persons, she said she wanted to act since childhood. “11 years ago, I got a chance to work on television. My first TV show was, Veera, which was aired on Star Plus. After that, I did many shows on television. In 2015, I said goodbye to television and entered big screen,” she said. Poster Boy was her first film. She said film actor Bobby Deol was very down to earth and supported her a lot in Poster Boys.

About her film Black Rose, she said “I played the role of an inspector who smokes and drinks. I don’t do it in my real life. It took me some time to get out of that character.”