Bhopal: Actor Anupam Kher launches website with Urdu author Kauser Siddiqui's works

BHOPAL: Film actor Anupam Kher says digitisation has enabled all of us to easily access any books, published globally.

He made the statement in an event, held at Gauhar Mahal on Monday. He launched a website www.kousersiddiuqi.com, based on the works of an Urdu author Kauser Siddiqui from the city along with film actor and director Satish Kaushik.

Kaushik said that the reach of the writer’s works has widened through the websites. Now, researchers can take its benefit for their research works, he said. “It is a commendable step and it should be publicised more so that a large number of people can avail its benefit,” he said. Both the actors were in the city to shoot for their upcoming movie ‘The Last Show’.

All books, written by Siddiqui, are available in PDF file on the website, made by Vayu Technology. Director of the Vayu Technology and admin of the website said they will keep updating the work of Siddiqui for literature lovers.

Son of Siddiqui, film writer and director Rumi Jaffery were also present along with film director Vivek Agnihotri, writer Ashok Pundit , playwright Raffi Sabbir and secretary of Adakar Group, Bhopal Farrukhsher Khan.