Bhopal: Activities Organised On National Science Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tanmay Basu, Assistant Professor, Department of Data Sciences & Engineering, IISER, Bhopal spoke on Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat at Regional Science Centre in the city on Wednesday. He emphasised on the need for the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for developing indigenous technologies to achieve inclusive growth.

Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, celebrated National Science Day-2024 by organising week-long programmes from February 22-28, on its premises. A science film show featuring the life and works of Sir CV Raman was screened on February 22.

In addition, Daytime Astronomy programme with sunspots observation using solar filters and Evening Sky Watch with telescope were organised from February 23-24.

On February 25, an experiment based science quest contest was organised, which saw participation of 25 students. Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) based activities on February 26 was conducted for girl students.

Besides, a workshop on Hands-on Experience in Molecular Biology Techniques: Applications in Cancer Biology was conducted. In addition to this, special biology sessions and Make & Take activity was also conducted. As a part of Make & Take, every student developed 4 kits on science.

In all, 42 girl students from JNV, Ratibad, participated in the programme. Also, a Teaching Aid Demonstration Contest was organised. In all, 25 in-service and pre-service teachers presented their teaching-aids on the subject, Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.