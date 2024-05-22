Bhopal: Action Against 3 Schools In Gwalior For Unauthorised Fee Hike |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior district administration has taken action against three well-known schools in Gwalior city for arbitrary fee increase. They have been asked to return fees of Rs 15.2 lakh. The action has been taken under Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Act, 2020. Gwalior district collector Ruchika Chauhan has asked three schools to return the fees within 30 days.

The schools involved are Carmel Convent, St Joseph Convent and Ramshree Kids School. The schools had increased the fees by 10% for the new session without authorisation. The administration had been receiving continuous complaints regarding the fee hike in these schools.

On April 4, the collector had formed a committee for investigation. After investigation, the committee submitted its report to District Education Officer. It was found that the three schools had increased fees by 10% without permission. Additionally, notices have been issued to 35 schools and several major schools have refused to increase their fees.

Panchayat Dept Engineer Held Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal has caught red-handed a panchayat department engineer accepting Rs 20,000 bribe, police said on Wednesday. SP Manu Vyas said that the complainant Jitendra Kumar Malviya, a contractor, had constructed a road in village panchayat Sultaniya, tehsil Pachore of Rajgarh district. The engineer Govind Kumar Ahirwar demanded 10 % commission of the project that came to around Rs 67,000.

After verification of the complaint, a team led by DSP Sanjay Shukla including inspector Uma Kushwaha, head constable Rajendra Pawan and others laid a trap to catch hold of the engineer while accepting the bribe. On Wednesday when the contractor was handing over Rs 20,000 the first installment of the amount to the engineer, the SEP team caught hold of the accused accepting the cash. The engineer was later released on bail. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.