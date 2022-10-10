Bhopal: Action against 200 accused under NDPS act across state

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a special drive launched across the state at chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s instructions since Saturday action was taken by police against as many as 200 accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in 189 cases.

This was conveyed to the CM by director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena during a review meeting on the drive called by the CM early Monday morning.

All the superintendents of police and top police officers joined the meeting through video conference, as per officials.

During the drive FIRs were registered against 2586 accused in 2589 cases for drinking or making others to drink illicit liquor. The illicit liquor seized was 16603.5 litres.

Similarly, action was taken against 361 persons in 335 cases for drinking alcohol at public places. Police took action against 199 persons for drunk driving and persons under Cigarette and Tobacco Prohibition Act.

Director general of police said to the CM, “As regard with your concern about hookah bars, hookah bars and lounges have been completely closed. There were complaints at one or two places in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Rewa etc. Action was taken everywhere.”

The DGP further said, “As you have instructed, action against drug-addiction started from the afternoon itself. All the districts took action.”

Congratulating police department for peaceful celebration of festivals the CM said, “We will honour the police personnel who have done commendable job on Madhya Pradesh Day. If a constable is also doing good work, then we have to embrace him and honor him also.”