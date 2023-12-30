Bhopal: Act Banning Hookah Bar Comes Into Force | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Madhya Pradesh Amendment Act, 2023, aimed at banning hookah bars has come into force in the state. After receiving the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on December 17, government notification was issued on December 27.

The government notification says that notwithstanding anything contained in the Act, no person shall either on his or on behalf of any other person, open or run any hookah bar in any place including the eating house. The eating house means any place where food or refreshment is served or sold for consumption therein.

The Act covers establishments like residential hotel, restaurant, eating house, place of public amusement or entertainment and includes establishment of like nature as the state government may notify.

If any police officer, not below the rank of sub inspector or officer of any rank authorised by the state government has reason to believe that provisions of Section A (of Act) have been or are being contravened, he may seize any material or article used as a subject or means of hookah bar.

The violator of norm will face imprisonment for a term, which may be extended to three years but will not be less than one year and with fine, which may not extend up to Rs 1 lakh and not be less than Rs 50,000.