Bhopal: Accused who robbed collection agent of Rs 8L held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch staff on Sunday arrested six people who had robbed a collection agent of Rs 8 lakh on January 24 in Bairagarh. The accused are the members of a gang, the kingpin of which is a minor. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant Daulat Parwani (53) had approached police on the night of January 24. He runs an MP Online kiosk on Ayodhya bypass.

He had collected Rs 8 lakh on the evening of January 24 and was returning home in Bairagarh when three bike-borne men overtook his two-wheeler and one of the persons riding pillion, attacked him with a stick from behind. The accused fled with his two-wheeler in the dickey of which, Rs 8 lakh were kept. The accuse are Javeduddin, Mohammad Laik, Samir Hafeez, Adnan Khan, Altaf Khan and a minor boy. They told the crime branch officials that they had conducted Parwani’s recce for a long time before committing crime. The accused spent the stolen money at bars, purchased new vehicles and bought new mobile phones.

