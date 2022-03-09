Bhopal: Accountant booked for duping nurse to the tune of Rs 1.92 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A staff nurse posted at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) hospital was cheated by the accountant to the tune of Rs 1.92 lakh, said police on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that staff nurse Akhilesh Solanki posted at GMC had applied for the loan under National Pension Scheme (NPS). She had applied for the loan of Rs 1.90 lakh in December 2020.

In February 2021, Rs 1.92 lakh came in her account. Meanwhile, GMC accountant Hemant Solanki approached told her that amount was mistakenly transferred in her account.

He claimed that the money, which was transferred in her account belonged to government and if she did not return amount, he may lose his job and also his reputation.

The nurse deposited the money in Hemant’s account. After that, she regularly visited the accounts office and asked about her money but no one gave her information.

In the meantime, she came to know that the amount, which was credited in her account was transferred by NPS office and she is the owner of the amount.

She raised complaint against the accountant in the office but nothing happened. Later, she filed the complaint with police.

The police have detained accused Hemant and started investigation. The police suspect that he may have committed similar fraud earlier.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:05 PM IST