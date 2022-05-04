Bhopal: Absence of street lights lead to commuters’ woes

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chandanpura in Kaliasot area and Kerwa Road have no street lights due to which commuters face difficulty in the evening. This has been revealed by one of the commuters.

As per information, educational institutes are also located here, Anshul, a student said that he does not feel safe travelling back home in the evening as there are no road lights on the way. At some places the roads are also not in good condition, he added. He further said that his college is situated near a forest area and big cat movement is frequently reported here.

Another student Ankit mentioned that sometimes he gets late in the evening due to assignment work. He said that it is very difficult to see the road because of darkness. Other students also said that mishaps occur regularly due to dogs or other animals as they can’t be seen in the dark.

Kerwa Road area is also a picnic spot and the way that leads to it is surrounded by farms. The animals which sit on the road invite mishaps here. Some road lights were installed earlier in February, but they do not work most of the time, a college student on condition of anonymity said. When the BMC officials were contacted on the issue, there was no response.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:10 PM IST