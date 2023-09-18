 Bhopal: Absconding Criminal Yasin Malik Held By Talaiyya Police
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talaiyya police have arrested the absconding criminal Yasin Malik on charges of assaulting the father of a man he had an argument with, a week back, the police said.

The police added that Malik was arrested from Jehangirabad. Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said Malik had landed into an argument with a man named Mansab Khan on last Sunday. Over the same, he had developed a grudge against Khan. When he was unable to find Khan, he reached his house and assaulted his father Mashkoor Khan using rods.

He had been on the run after committing the crime and Mansab had lodged a police complaint following the incident. The cops had been searching him since the incident took place. After he was arrested from Jehangirabad on Monday along with his accomplices, the police also took out a rally with him to end his terror in the area.

Malik’s father Mukhtar Malik was a gangster who was gunned down in a gang-war in Rajasthan last year.

