Bhopal: Abdul Jabbar cremated

BHOPAL: Social activist who worked relentlessly for welfare of Bhopal gas victims, Abdul Jabbar was laid to rest on Friday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Jabbar passed away suffering heart attack late Thursday evening. He was 62. All known social activists of the capital city were present during his last rites. Thousands of people had thronged to attend his funeral. He was suffering from multiple health issues.

Gas relief minister Arif Aqueel, public relations minister PC Sharma, senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri, Congress MLA Arif Masood, BJP MLA and former Gas relief minister Vishwas Sarang were among the few present during his last rites.

Various non-profit organizations will pay him tribute at the Central Library ground on November 20 at 4pm.