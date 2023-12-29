Bhopal: Abducted Minor Girl Being Taken To Gujrat For Flesh Trade Rescued, Teenager Boy Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police have rescued an abducted teenage girl who was allegedly being taken to neighbouring Gujarat to get her into flesh trade, police said on Thursday. Police traced the girl and reunited her with family within 24 hours of her abduction.

The police said that the girl, and accused teenage boy were traced at Bhopal junction railway station. Police have detailed the accused, also a minor, and he is being questioned.

Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi told Free Press that the mother of the 16-year-old girl, who resides in Pratap Ward of Gandhi Nagar approached police on Wednesday night claiming that the teenager was missing since evening.

The woman raised suspicion of her daughter being abducted by someone. The police plunged into action and launched a search operation to trace the girl.

Acting on a tip-off that a teenage girl and a minor boy were spotted at Bhopal junction railway station on Thursday morning, the police rushed to the spot and detained the accused teenager boy. He claimed that he had offered the girl a job in Gujarat, and was taking her there for the same.

However, on being interrogated, the boy revealed that he was taking the girl to the neighbouring state to get her into flesh trade. Police reunited the girl with her kin, while the accused boy was detained.