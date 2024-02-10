Bhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AASRA, the hospital for stray animals, is unlikely to relieve senior veterinary surgeon Dr Brijesh Gupa, deputy director Foot-and Mouth Disease (FMD), from his post anytime soon. He has been given additional charge of Animal Birth Control centres run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Dr Brijesh Gupta said, “We are overburdened at AASRA. So, additional work of BMC is not possible for me. There are many animals here.”

AASRA incharge Dr Sunila Saran said, “We have 150 cows and an equal number of dogs. We are overburdened. It is not possible for Dr Gupta to handle both the jobs - AASRA and BMC.”

In backdrop of irregularities committed at Animal Birth Control centres, BMC appointed Dr Brijesh Gupta for sterilisation of dogs at the centres.

Dogs are being sterilised after rise in dog bite cases in Bhopal. Two deaths also occurred due to dog bites.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) looks after ABC centres through NGOs. A sum of Rs 2.6 crore has been sanctioned for dogs’ sterilisation, treatment of dogs at ABC centres located in Kajlikheda, Arwalia and Adampur.

Earlier, Bhopal Municipal Corporation had issued notice to Navodaya Vet Society over irregularities committed at Kaljikheda centre. The irregularities were found when Congress corporators led by Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki visited there.