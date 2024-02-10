 Bhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge

Bhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge

In backdrop of irregularities committed at Animal Birth Control centres, BMC appointed Dr Brijesh Gupta for sterilisation of dogs at the centres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AASRA, the hospital for stray animals, is unlikely to relieve senior veterinary surgeon Dr Brijesh Gupa, deputy director Foot-and Mouth Disease (FMD), from his post anytime soon. He has been given additional charge of Animal Birth Control centres run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Dr Brijesh Gupta said, “We are overburdened at AASRA. So, additional work of BMC is not possible for me. There are many animals here.”

AASRA incharge Dr Sunila Saran said, “We have 150 cows and an equal number of dogs. We are overburdened. It is not possible for Dr Gupta to handle both the jobs - AASRA and BMC.”

In backdrop of irregularities committed at Animal Birth Control centres, BMC appointed Dr Brijesh Gupta for sterilisation of dogs at the centres.

Dogs are being sterilised after rise in dog bite cases in Bhopal. Two deaths also occurred due to dog bites.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) looks after ABC centres through NGOs. A sum of Rs 2.6 crore has been sanctioned for dogs’ sterilisation, treatment of dogs at ABC centres located in Kajlikheda, Arwalia and Adampur.

Earlier, Bhopal Municipal Corporation had issued notice to Navodaya Vet Society over irregularities committed at Kaljikheda centre. The irregularities were found when Congress corporators led by Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki visited there.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain DEO Uses Govt Hostel Beds & Board Exam Vehicles To Serve Guests During Son's Wedding;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Actor Should Be Paid According To Ability Not Gender’

Bhopal: ‘Actor Should Be Paid According To Ability Not Gender’

Bhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week

Bhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week

Bhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge

Bhopal: AASRA Unlikely To Relieve Vet Surgeon For Additional BMC Charge

Bhopal Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Many Districts, Relief After February 15

Bhopal Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Many Districts, Relief After February 15

Bhopal: Orientation Programme For BMHRC PG Students Held

Bhopal: Orientation Programme For BMHRC PG Students Held