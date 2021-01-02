Bhopal: Aakriti Sharma Kohli selected for International beauty event ‘Mission Dreams’

BHOPAL: A model from Bhopal Aakriti Sharma Kohli has been selected for an International beauty event ‘Mission Dreams’. She will represent India in the beauty pageant.

Aakriti who works for children afflicted with Autism said she was selected for the beauty pageant in an online contest ‘Beauty with Brain’. She said as part of the preparation of the contest she is paying special attention to her physical fitness. She does Yoga and meditation.

Aakriti did her schooling from St. Joseph Co-ed School in the city. She did her MBA from IIM Kolkata and started working for a multinational.

She, however, was not satisfied with her work and wanted to do something different. She started doing modeling and also began working for the education of autistic children. She is also interested in other social issues.

Aakriti’s mother Manju Sharma is a retired teacher and her father R K Sharma worked for UKO Bank. She said her husband Sunil Kohli, in-laws and parents always motivated her. Their support is her strength, she said.