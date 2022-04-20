Bhopal: A week after anti-encroachment drive, it’s back to square one in Govindpura area

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Encroachment is becoming a major concern in Govindpura area as even after regular anti-encroachment drives, things seem to return to ‘normal’ after a few days.

Kiosks of juice vendors, vegetable and fruit sellers, potters, craftsmen, tea stalls on the road side in the city’s industrial area disrupt traffic movement. The traffic scene becomes chaotic during peak hours. Illegal occupation of space by mechanics for parking purpose has added to the traffic woes. The commuters have a harrowing time especially during evening hours when traffic is at peak in the area, a passerby said.

Juice kiosks, fruit vendors have occupied roadside areas in Govindpura | FP

“There is no space left for pedestrians due to these encroachments to walk through and this is resulting in accidents on a regular basis,” said a pedestrian, who reached his destination after making way through a jam-packed road. The local civic body had carried out an anti-encroachment drive last week in the industrial area, however, the encroachers are back on the streets, earning their livelihood.

Advertisement

Vendors have displayed their articles on roadside | FP

The civic body official too seems to believe that the things have not changed since the drive as far as encroachment is concerned. However, the reality is far too different. Bhopal Municipal Corporation, encroachment wing in-charge Kamar Saqib said that the civic body has removed all encroachments from the said area. “We have carried out strict actions against the encroachers; their belongings have been confiscated and will be returned only after payment of penalty,” Saqib added.

“BMC has not identified the total encroachments areas in the city, but we are intensifying the anti-encroachment drive and removing illegal occupations from the roadsides,” said the official.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:27 PM IST