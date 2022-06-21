Bhopal: A special birthday celebration at Piplani as Neem tree turns 28

The residents of the area and the traders there have nurtured the Neem sapling they had planted in the year 1995 on June 21 in the Adarsh Market area as their own child. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): It was no ordinary birthday celebration here at Piplani. The locals and traders of the area were all excited as a small Neem sapling they had planted decades ago has nurtured into a hardy evergreen tree, spreading wellness. The tree turned 28 on Tuesday and the occasion was celebrated with cutting cake and sweets distribution and also spreading awareness about tree plantation.

Principal Secretary of Industrial policy and investment promotion Sanjay Kumar Shukla was the chief guest at the event. Shukla along with the special guest commissioner of police Makarand Deouskar cut the cake.

The residents of the area and the traders there have nurtured the Neem sapling they had planted in the year 1995 on June 21 in the Adarsh Market area as their own child. Even as several marketing complexes were developed in the area during the years, the residents ensured that no harm came to the tree.

Principal Secretary of Industries Sanjay Kumar Shukla and commissioner of police Makarand Deouskar along with BHEL traders celebrate the 28th birthday of a Neem tree in Piplani. | FP

The preparations for the birthday celebrations began in advance with the shop owners of Adarsh market inviting influential people of the city for a special occasion which was too close to their hearts.

BHEL General Manager Avinash Chandra, Rizwan Siddiqui, SB Singh, Harish Sahu, Sapan Suhane and Rajiv Sarna were present as the guests alongside the former group general manager Vijay Joshi.

Joshi told Free Press that the motive behind celebrating the birthday is to promote plantation and create climate awareness.

Ashok Jain, Secretary, Gandhigram Committee was also felicitated on the occasion. Jain has helped several women become financially independent through employment.