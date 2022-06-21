Bhopal: Only 10% students opt for upgradation in UG admissions

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only 1,029 out of over 10,500 students who were allotted seats in undergraduate colleges have taken admissions under the higher education dept’s new upgradation scheme, said the data released by the department.

The students who have taken admission under the scheme include 593 boys and 436 girls, said Dhirendra Shukla, officer on special duty, Higher Education Department.

Admission process has started in 1,317 private and government colleges in the state. The department has offered an option to applicants to choose the college and course of their choice, he said. If the seat remains vacant in the college, the seat will automatically be allotted to other students.

But the students seem disinterested in applying through the scheme, as revealed by the admission data of the first phase. In the first phase, 10,597 students were allotted seats according to upgradation, however only 10% of them took admission.

About 1.6 lakh students were allotted seats in undergraduate colleges but only 96,000 took admission. About 64,000 students did not take admission due to the unavailability of seats in courses of their choice.

Lesser admissions

Despite higher education department’s College Chalo campaign, 5.5 lakh seats of UG remained vacant last year and only 1.76 lakh admissions took place. In the current session, only 96,000 applicants have taken admission. However, at present, the department has three more rounds of College Level Counseling (CLC) left.

What is upgradation?

The college, which has been allotted in the first round of counseling, will also get the name of the second college in the option of upgradation while depositing the fee of Rs 1,000. As soon as the last date for submission of fees is over, the student will automatically get a course seat in the chosen college if seats are available.

For the first time, the Higher Education Department has given the option of upgradation to the students, so that the students can secure their seats by paying fee.