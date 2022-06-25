Bhopal: A lone voter exercises franchise in this 200-year-old village

Pic Representation | Photo: AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A 200-year-old village, Sagouni Khurd in the city Berasia,which is around 55 kms from the capital Bhopal has only a lone voter, a temple's priest named Mahavir Das reportedly cast his vote in the Panchayat elections.

Sagouni Khurd village comes under Garethia Dangi Gram Panchayat. This village is deserted even according to government records. There are five candidates vying for the position of Sarpanch.

The only voter Mahavir Das has been added to the voter list at number 1200 in the last voter Due to being declared deserted. The priest survives by cultivating the temple's 11 acres of land . The offerings from people of nearby village are also a source of income. He has been provided government residence, according to a report published by a Hindi portal.

Devendra Singh Dangi, a Gram Panchayat resident, is well-versed in the history of Sagouni Khurd. "Our ancestors came from Rajasthan about 200 years ago. They stayed in the village of Devalkhedi. There was an argument about something. It killed the entire family. Because a pregnant woman in the family was in her maternal home in Barodi at the time, she survived.

She became a mother to a son. He was raised in his own home and married. With the assistance of his maternal side, he then established the village of Sagouni Khurd. He was married with two sons. He began to encounter difficulties in this village. They did not have children. When experts were questioned, it was revealed that this is a divine location. They will be unable to have children here due to the curse. They must depart from the village.

Following this, both brothers left the village. One brother settled in Sagouni Kala, while the other moved to Hinautia in the Vidisha district. One family of the descendants of the Runkaraiah family of Dangi society lives in Sagouni Kala, and the other in Hinautia village," he said.

There is a tough fight between two villages, Garethia Dangi and Sagouni Kala in the panchayat elections, the Sarpanch is decided by the village's unity.