Bhopal: Peaceful polling as voters’ exhibit enthusiasm in panchayat polls in Bhopal

Panchayat polls in Bhopal | Mahesh Vishwakarma

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Around 1.25 lakh voters are exercising their franchise in Fanda and Berasia blocks on Bhopal for 3,000 candidates in the fray as three-tier panchayat polls got underway in the district on Satrurday.

Final results will be declared on July 15. There are 96 gram panchayats in Fanda block while Berasia block has 126 gram panchayats. Two gram panchayats were elected unopposed while at one of the GPs, no candidate was found.

The voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in Fanda and Berasia where polling is done for electing 95 sarpanchs and members of five Zila Panchayats and 25 Janpad Panchayats.

Voters in all age groups including those who were unwell and elderly people defying their physical odds landed at polling booths to cast their votes.

Around 30% exercised their franchise in first four hours in Fanda block. Out of 96 Gram Panchayats, one-Aadmapur Chhawni, has been elected unopposed. Akash Shrivastava, the Returning Officer said that voters are taking part in the polling process with enthusiasm.

#MadhyaPradesh: An elderly woman voter is being carried on a wheelchair to cast vote in panchayat polls in Phanda block, Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/057klBOijw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 25, 2022

At Berasia, the polling is underway at 126 GP’s 306 polling booths.

SDM Aditya Jain said that the block saw peaceful proceedings as 33% cast their votes by 11am. Senior officers led by collector Avinash Lavania are inspecting the polling booths.

The polling will take place till 3pm and counting will get underway soon after. However the official results will be announced on July 14.