Bhopal: A Few More Congress, BJP MLAs May Hop Their Parties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to defect to the Congress even before the announcement of election dates.

Virendra Raghuwanshi is the first BJP legislator who left the party to join the opposition camp.

A few legislators of the BJP as well as of the Congress may hop parties in the coming days.

According to sources, a few BJP legislators from Katni, Panna, Satna and Chhatarpur are in touch with the Congress.

Such legislators are waiting for the announcement of the names of candidates. If they do not find their names on the BJP list, they may defect to the Congress.

A few Congress leaders are also sailing on the same boat. They are waiting for the list of candidates. Ergo, if they do not get tickets from the party, they are likely to make a flight to the BJP.

The top leadership of both the parties is acquainted with it. According to sources, the BJP’s top brass knew that Raghuwanshi might go to the Congress.

At a meeting of the BJP’s district core committee, conducted by the organisation and presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raghuwanshi made several allegations against the in charge minister of Shivpuri.

When Raghuwanshi was leaving the meeting, the party leaders requested him to sit down. Afterwards, reports about his leaving the BJP were making the rounds in Shivpuri.

Party hopping normal before any election: Scindia

Reacting to Virendra Raghuwanshi’s resignation from the BJP, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said party hopping is a normal process before any election.

Politicians embrace a party of their choice before an election, Scindia said, adding that the way Rajmata Scindia toppled DP Mishra’s government for certain principles.

Similarly, he toppled the Congress government because the Congress reneged on its promises made to the people before the election, Scindia said.

During the 15-month rule of the Congress, six ministers resigned from the cabinet, the Union Minister said.

According to Scindia, many people resign from a party before an election, but his aim was to work for the state’s development which is evident now.

