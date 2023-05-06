Bhopal: A bout of laughter a day keeps the doctor away

BD Israni, former principal secretary, MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Laughing every day, laughing aloud, laughing in a group and laughing without reason can help one keep healthy. This is the belief of hundreds of members (mostly senior citizens or above 40) of the nearly two dozen laughter clubs in the city. The members gather every morning in parks and other public places and laugh away their worries and diseases.

On the eve of World Laughter Day, Free Press talked to senior citizens who have been visiting laughter clubs for more than 10 years. Excerpts:

No chronic disease

I am 67 and I am not suffering from any chronic disease. A part of credit goes to laughter club I joined 15 years back. Since then, I have been a regular. Happiness is one of the keys to good health. If you are happy, you are less likely to fall ill. Yes, the laughter is artificial. We laugh for no reason. But it has helped many others to get rid of their problems and those who like to keep the doctor away.

-BD Israni, former principal secretary, MP Vidhan Sabha

SR Chaudhari, ex-sales tax officer |

Peace and satisfaction

I am 87 and barring one tablet every day for hypertension, I don’t need any regular medication. I was always conscious of my health. And when I came to know about laughter club, I immediately joined it. For one hour every day, we laugh, do some light exercises and sing bhajans. It gives me immense peace and satisfaction. Laughing aloud makes you see your problems in right perspective.

SR Chaudhari, ex-sales tax officer

Overcame depression

After my retirement in 2004, I started feeling depressed. Suddenly, I had nothing to do. I used to walk some distance every day but it did not help. But joining the laughter club brought about a miraculous change. When I returned from there, I was full of energy and enthusiasm. The constant fatigue I felt had vanished. It helps you think positively. Due to this regular exercise, my blood pressure remains stable and doesn’t rise.

-Veena Shrivastava, ex-MPEB official

Neelu Harshe, beautician |

Perception changed

Initially, I didn’t like the laughter club as I used to think that laughing and crying are natural, it can’t be artificial. But my perception changed when I joined the club. Laughing helps to recover illness mentally and physically. It helps me to recover from depression. It also gives relief from joint pain, loneliness. I’m 65 and have been going to club for 13 years. Birthdays, marriage anniversaries are also celebrated at club.

- Neelu Harshe, beautician