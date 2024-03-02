Bhopal: 9-Yr-Old Girl Suffering From Rare Disease Treated

fpnew

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old girl suffering from rare Atypical Hemolytic Syndrome (HUS) has been treated at AIIMS, Bhopal. Treatment incorporated eight cycles of hemodialysis and 17 settings of plasma exchange therapy (TPE). This involved passing the patient's blood through a plasma filter to remove disease-causing antibodies, showcasing a significant improvement in the patient's condition.

The symptoms include swelling, persistent fever and reddish-coloured urine. Prof Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, underscored the success of the treatment, emphasising the hospital's commitment to timely and expert intervention in managing complex paediatric conditions.

Read Also Bhopal: Amrit 2024 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College

Bhopal: Advanced Machines Installed At BMHRC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has installed Phaco machine, endoscope and six other advance machines. The new endoscopy machine is ultra-modern, which will not only enable procedures like endoscopy, colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy but will also facilitate ERCP procedure for treatment of CBD stones and diseases of gall bladder, pancreas and liver.

The CUSA machine, helpful in removing brain tumours, spinal cord tumours and other delicate procedures of central nervous system has also arrived. Apart from this, there is two C-Arm machines, which are used for surgical procedures in operation theatres, allowing the surgeon to see real time images of operation area.

A lithotripsy machine used to remove kidney stones and harmonic scalpel used in surgery have also been procured. Dr Manisha Shrivastava, director incharge, BMHRC, said a Phaco machine required for cataract surgery had been installed. Through this machine, cataract operation is done with a very small incision. The patient feels little or no pain during and after the operation and is also discharged early from the hospital.