Bhopal: 9 Madhya Pradesh shooters vie for top slot in National Rifle Shooting Championship

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh shooters Sunidhi Chouhan, Aparajita Singh, Sharanya Lakhan and Mantasha Aqeel are playing to become national champion in 50-metre rifle event at the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held at MP State Shooting Academy in the state capital.

The final matches of the event will be played on Thursday. Sunidhi is at 7th position while Aparajita at 22nd position in women’s category. Telangana’s Surbhi Bharadwaj, Railway’s Savita Thakur and Rajasthan’s Sweety Choudhary are top 3 in the table.

Sharanya and Mantasha, on the other hand, are at 15th and 16th position respectively in the junior women’s category. While Surbhi maintained the top position in this category, Sweety climbed up to the second position and the third place is occupied by Andhra’s Raja Sagi Sri Apoorva.

MP’s Harshit Binjwa is in the game standing seventh in the 10-metre air rifle event, Shreyas Singh Baghel is at 16th while Avinash Yadav is at 17th position in the table on men’s category.

In 10m air rifle junior men's category, Avinash is at 10th place, Sajal Singhi is at 15th position and Adarsh ​​Tiwari is at 24th place.

Sajal Singhi is on the seventh place in 10m air rifle youth men's category.

Matches on Dec 9:

10.15 am : 10-metre Air Rifle Men’s Relay

9.30 am : 50-metre Air Rifle Prone Women’s Relay

3 pm : Prize distribution

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:19 PM IST