Bhopal: 81% MLAs Crorepati In Outgoing Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 230 sitting MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, 186 are crorepaties and of these 107 belong to ruling BJP, says a report. Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of all 230 sitting legislators. As per the report, 81 per cent legislators in the outgoing assembly are crorepatis. It said that 107 (83 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from BJP, 76 (78 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress and all three independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs one crore.

The report said that the average of assets per sitting MLA in Madhya Pradesh is Rs 10.76 crore. It said that the average assets of each of the 129 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 9.89 crore, 97 Congress MLAs analysed is Rs 11.98 crore, one BSP MLA analysed is Rs 96.95 lakh and three Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 11.98 crores. The report also highlighted that 38 MLAs have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above with Congress Betul MLA Nilay Vinod Daga who has assets worth Rs 127.6 crore has liabilities worth Rs 54 crore. While BJP MLA from Khurai Bhupendra Singh is with high income as declared in ITR worth Rs 97.63 lakh.

The richest

BJP Sanjay Satyendra Pathak Vijay Raghavgarh Rs 226 crore

BJP Chetnya Kasyap Ratlam City Rs 204 crore

Cong Sanjay Shukla Indore-1 Rs 139 crore

Cong Sanjay Sharma Tendukhera Rs 130 crore

Cong Nilay Vinod Daga Betul Rs 127 crore

Cong Kamal Nath Chhindwara 126 crore

