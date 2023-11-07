 Bhopal: 80-Plus Voters, Divyangs Cast Vote From Home
Facility to continue till Nov 9

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voters who are over 80 years of age and divyangs cast vote from home through postal ballots on Tuesday. The facility will continue till November 9.

It is for the first time that voters who are over 80 years of age and divyangs are able to cast votes from home, thanks to Election Commission (EC), which has taken the measure to increase voting percentage and address voter apathy.

The EC teams reached houses of voters (80 plus age) and divyang with ballot box and voting compartment. Voters were asked to vote inside the voting compartment. An elderly woman cast vote by sitting on the cot as voting compartment was created around the cot so that no one could see her ballot.

The privileged voters commended EC for taking such a step, which helped them to vote from the comfort of their home.

In Bhopal, there are 2,510 voters (above 80 years) and Divyangs.

