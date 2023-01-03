e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 8-yr-old boy dies as SUV hits motorcycle

Bhopal: 8-yr-old boy dies as SUV hits motorcycle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy SUV hit the bike-borne riders in Rahul Nagar area. In the accident, boy (8) died and his father sustained serious injuries, said TT Nagar police on Tuesday.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the deceased was Ansh Sahare (8). He was riding with his father Vinod, who is a worker in Lalghati area.

They were accompanied by one of their relatives Sumit who was on the other motorcycle. All the three were returning home situated in Kolar area.

At Rahul Nagar turning, a speeding SUV driver lot balance and hit bike on which Rahul and Ansh were sitting. With the help of Sumit and other passersby, the two were rushed to the Hamidia hospital, where the doctor declared Ansh brought dead and admitted Rahul in the hospital. The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.



