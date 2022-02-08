Bhopal: 77,185 adopt Anganwadis in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 77,185 people, establishments have registered so far under the 'Adopt an Anganwadi' drive.

Anganwadi centres are being adopted under the campaign for systematic distribution of nutritious food and to eradicate malnutrition in the state. Consent has been obtained by the Women and Child Development Department by contacting 63,344 colleagues for necessary cooperation at the concerned Anganwadi centre.

In Bhopal division, about 7,746 have got registered to take the responsibility of the centres. Consent has been given by the department to 6,248. Under the campaign, 10,895 colleagues have registered for the responsibility of Anganwadi centre in Indore division. Under this, consent has been given by the department to 9,837 associates. In Rewa division, 8,932 associates got registered out of which the consent was given to 6,442.

14,313 associates have registered in Jabalpur division so far while13,013 have got consent. Against the registration of 7,563 in Sagar division, 6,075 associates have been given consent. In Hoshangabad division, 4,485 have registered and consent has been given to 3,998 associates.

8,966 associates have registered themselves for adoption of Anganwadi in the Ujjain division. Out of this, 6,989 have been given consent by the Department.

Consent was given to 2, 965 against 3,877 registrations in Chambal division, 4, 867 registrations were done in Gwalior division.

Under this, 3,865 associates have got consent and in Shahdol division, 2,266 associates have got registered for adoption of Anganwadis.

