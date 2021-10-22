Bhopal: 75  earthern lamps lit at Gauhar Mahal  to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

BHOPAL: The weavers and artisans of state lit 75 earthen lamps at Gauhar Mahal under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday.

It was part of exhibition-cum-sale - Deepotsav organised by MP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation to provide market for artisans and weavers of the state in view of festivals like Karwa Chauth, Deepawali, Bhaiduj and Dev Uthni Ekadashi in Gwalior, Ratlam and Bhopal districts.

Managing director of corporation Anubha Shrivastava, artist DL Patidar, national and state level master craftsmen and artists inaugurated the exhibition by lighting 75 earthern lamps, which was a special attraction.

About 55 craftsmen from rural and urban areas have displayed handloom and handicrafts products in the exhibition. Traditional and modern diyas and karva-thali and other decorative items are available.

Besides, diyas-samai, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols made of brass and belmetal home furnishings, jewellery, handloom, traditional Chanderi, Maheshwari, saris, dress material, Gond paintings, carpets, doormats, wooden toys are also on display. More than 100 attractive designer diyas are available from different districts of the state.

The main attraction of the exhibition is mehandi application on Karwa Chauth and Diwali. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till November 2 from 12 noon to 9pm.

