With lit oil lamps on cow dung-smeared bodies, devotees thank gods in Nepal

BHAKTAPUR (Nepal): Quite a few Hindu devotees in Nepal performed a unique ritual on Vijaya Dashami on Friday: they lay down, smeared their bodies with cow dung and placed lit oil-fed lamps atop, to thank the gods for answering their prayers.

Devotees have been following this unique tradition for ages in Nepal. People of different age groups take part in it. They lie in the same position for as long as six hours. Other family members keep a watch to ensure that no lamp falls.

Maheshwar Amatya, the father of a teenage devotee who had placed lamps on his shoulders and head, told ANI, “Today is Vijaya Dashami. He has been performing this ritual for a few years. It wasn't possible last year because of the lockdown but this year, there are no such restrictions and the temple also is open, so we grabbed this opportunity,” he said.

“It is a religious practice and is desired by children as well as elders. People take part in this ritual to ask the gods for something or to thank them,” Amatya said.

Usually, devotees place, 3, 5, 7, 18 or even 108 oil-fed lamps on their bodies. The practice is believed to bring good fortune and get rid of sins.

