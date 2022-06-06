Bhopal: 7 new government medical colleges soon in state, seats to increase from 2035 to 3070

Photo credit: IANS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Seven new medical colleges will start in the state within three years.

With opening of new colleges, the number of medical colleges in the state will increase to 20 and number of seats will increase from 2035 to 3070.

New medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli and Satna, according to medical education department officials.

The proposed new medical colleges will address shortage of doctors and medical teachers in the state. The colleges will start with help of central government. A sum of Rs 325 crore will be spent on opening colleges. Of the total, 60 per cent of the amount will be given by central government.

Director, Medical Education, Dr Jiten Shukla said, Work is on to construct buildings for colleges. We will apply to National Medical Commission for approval.

