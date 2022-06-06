e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 7 new government medical colleges soon in state, seats to increase from 2035 to 3070

New medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli and Satna, according to medical education department officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Photo credit: IANS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Seven new medical colleges will start in the state within three years.

With opening of new colleges, the number of medical colleges in the state will increase to 20 and number of seats will increase from 2035 to 3070.

New medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli and Satna, according to medical education department officials.

The proposed new medical colleges will address shortage of doctors and medical teachers in the state. The colleges will start with help of central government. A sum of Rs 325 crore will be spent on opening colleges. Of the total, 60 per cent of the amount will be given by central government.

Director, Medical Education, Dr Jiten Shukla said, Work is on to construct buildings for colleges. We will apply to National Medical Commission for approval.

Read Also
Bhopal: 250 volunteers and students collect waste at Boat Club on World Environment Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: 7 new government medical colleges soon in state, seats to increase from 2035 to 3070

RECENT STORIES

'Same fate as Moosewala': Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter

'Same fate as Moosewala': Actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan receive threat letter

Maharashtra: Schools to be opened with utmost care, state govt to soon issue SOP, says minister...

Maharashtra: Schools to be opened with utmost care, state govt to soon issue SOP, says minister...

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps by over 2% in a day

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, positivity rate jumps by over 2% in a day

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...