Bhopal: 69% Lawmakers In State Are Highly Qualified

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 230 sitting lawmakers of Madhya Pradesh, 158 are graduates and some have higher degrees. The rest of them are Class 12 pass or just literate. At present out of 230 sitting MLAs, 129 are from BJP, 97 from Congress, three are independent MLAs and one is from Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the house, out of 39 graduate professionals, 25 are from BJP, 13 are from Congress and one is an independent MLA. The number of postgraduates is 59, and 35 of them are BJP MLAs and 25 are Congress MLAs, which is around 69% of the total MLAs. In all, 12 MLAs are 12th pass, and among them, 16 are from BJP and 19 from Congress.

In all, 12 MLAs are 10th pass, and of them, seven are from BJP and five are from Congress. Several MLAs have studied till 8th standard among them 4 are from BJP and three from Congress. Similarly, eight MLAs are only 5th pass among them three are from BJP and five from Congress. When it comes to only literate MLA, four are from BJP and BSP’s only MLA is literate. In the assembly, only one MLA is present who is illiterate. The organisation Association of Democratic Reforms released the report of sitting MLAs on Thursday.

58% MLAs in age group of 51-80 years

The report further said that 96 (42%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 134 (58%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. Out of 230 MLAs analysed, 20 (9 per cent) MLAs are women, the report added.

