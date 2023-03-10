Bhopal: 640 CCTV cameras to be installed at state borders

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the MP police have resorted to a new initiative to keep vigilance on vehicles entering the state. As per the initiative, the police are all set to install 640 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-laced CCTV cameras at 85 spots of the state borders to keep a record of vehicles coming and going out of the state.

The initiative is the first of its kind, senior police officials told Free Press, while stating that surveillance will also provide assistance in keeping an eye on suspicious people. The record of vehicles entering the state will also be maintained, they added.

The CCTV camera installation project will advance in two phases. Madhya Pradesh shares its borders with five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The digital mode of surveillance will also be implemented in those districts of the state where large number of people are residing, such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dewas, Jabalpur and Sagar, the officials said. The cameras will be equipped with the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, which will facilitate the the cops in identifying dubious and suspicious vehicles, the officials stated.

As many as 70 spots for installation of CCTV cameras in the said districts have been identified. Officials maintained that cameras shall be installed in the aforementioned districts ahead of assembly elections, as numerous cases of nuisance, nefarious activities and violation of traffic-appropriate behaviour are reported from there. Anti-social elements shall also be traced with the help of AI-laced CCTV cameras, which will consist of a resolution of eight megapixels and above, they added.

Barricades shall be laid at state borders too: ADG (Intelligence)

Additional director general (ADG, Intelligence), Adarsh Katiyar, said that the project will be set in motion by May 2023. He went on to say that barricades shall also be laid at the state borders, which will result in slowing down of vehicles at the borders and they will come under CCTV scanner easily.