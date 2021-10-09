Bhopal: 61 candidates file nomination papers for bypolls

Bhopal: As many as 61 candidates filed their nomination papers for bypolls till date that three state legislative assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency are going to witness this month, as per official information.

October 8 was the last date for filing the nomination papers. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 11. Candidature can be withdrawn by October 13 while polling will be held on October 30 to be followed by counting of votes on November 2, as per schedule of the by-polls announced by Election Commission of India.

Seventeen of the candidates filed nomination papers for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat bypoll. Of the remaining 44 candidates 24 filed their nomination papers for Raigaon (SC) assembly seat by-poll, 11 for Prithvipur and nine filed their nomination papers for Jobat (ST) assembly.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:03 AM IST