Bhopal: 6 Yrs After Centre’s Nod, Degree Course In Pharmacy Not Launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students wishing to graduate in pharmacy are being forced to pay huge fee to private institutions as no Madhya Pradesh government establishment offers a degree course in the subject. Meanwhile, a proposal for upgradation of diploma course in pharmacy being run at Government Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College is pending for last six years.

Six years ago, the then Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani had announced that diploma course in pharmacy in at least one government institution in each state would be upgraded to degree level. Though Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal have implemented the decision, Madhya Pradesh hasn’t taken steps.

Pharmacy Council of India, a statutory body under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had announced Rs 3 crore as grant for upgradation of the course. A proposal to upgrade the course being run in SV Polytechnic was presented before state cabinet for approval during the Shivraj Singh government. It was not cleared and returned to department concerned. According to sources, SV Polytechnic has enough space and infrastructure to run the course.

But nothing has been done in last two years. About 50 new posts will have to be created at SV Polytechnic to run the course including 24 teachers. If a degree course is started, it will help students with limited financial resources to graduate in pharmacy without having to pay big fees to private colleges, sources said.