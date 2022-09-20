Bhopal: 6 months imprisonment awarded to oil trader Prevention of Food Adulteration Act

Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court has convicted Rajesh Jeevani, owner of Jai Bijasen Traders, sentencing six month imprisonment Under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act. Jai Bijasen is Soyabeen oil company.

Food Inspector Arunesh Patel has filed the case against Rajesh Jeevani, owner of Jai Bijasen Traders.

Food Inspector Devendra Dubey said, “In the year 2010, the Food Inspector was prevented from taking the sample proceedings by the accused, on the basis of which case was filed and the matter was presented before the Court by the Food and Drug Administration, Bhopal.”

According to Jai Biajasen company executives, the company staff already provided oil samples to FDA inspectors when they had raided the outlets. It is fake case but FIR was lodged in 2010.