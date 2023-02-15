Bhopal: 6-day Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day drama festival organised by National School of Drama under Bharat Rang Mahotsav will begin at Bharat Bhawan on Thursday evening.

The event will be organised in association with Bharat Bhavan Trust, Department of Culture. Madhya Pradesh School of Drama is its nodal agency.

Drama school director and festival incharge Teekam Joshi told media persons at the Tribal Museum on Wednesday that a film and theatre actor Rajeev Verma, director of National School of Drama, Ramesh Chandra Gaur, artiste and member, Central Board of Film and Certification Vani Tripathi Tikku and Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi will be present at inaugural function.

The fest will begin with Hindi play, Boodhi Kaki, penned by Munshi Premchand. Directed by Atul Yaduvanshi, the play will be presented by Swarg Repertory, UP.

Written by Mahashweta Devi, directed by Usha Ganguli, the Hindi play, Bayan will be staged by NSD Repertory Company on February 17 whereas a Bangla play Roktakto Jharokha (The War Zone is my Bed) written by Yasmine Beverly Rana and directed by Santanu Das, will be presented by Kalyani Kalamandalam, West Bengal on February 18.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Shah, the Hindi play, Hansuli, will be presented by Sammohan Kala Sansthan, Azamgarh, UP on February 19. Macbeth written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tarun Kumar Pradhan will be staged in Bangla by Sarabhuj, Midnapur, West Bengal on February 20.

The fest will end with the Hindi play, Freedom of Choice. Written and directed by Muskan Goswami and Yogendra Singh, the play will be staged by Muskan Theatre Lab, Mumbai, Maharashtra February 21.