Bhopal: 6 Cops Booked For Thrashing Bajrang Dal Office-Bearer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal was allegedly thrashed by the six personnel posted at Ratibad police station on Friday. Following a sit-in by the Bajrang Dal workers, the senior officials intervened and a case was registered against TI Hemant Shrivastava and five others. Bajrang Dal office-bearer Neeraj Prajapati said that one of the workers named Jeetu Banjara was assaulted by several miscreants.

To lodge an FIR, he went to Ratibad police station on Friday night. Prajapati claimed that when he asked the TI to register an FIR against the miscreants, Shrivastava misbehaved with him. On protesting, the TI called the other cops—three of whom were identified as Ravindra Dangi, Anil Verma, Mahesh Dubey and two sub-inspectors.

Prajapati alleged that all the cops thrashed him brutally inside the police station and threatened him of dire consequences. Following this, the Bajrang Dal workers amassed in huge numbers outside the police station and staged sit-ins, demanding a strict action against the TI and the other accused cops.

Later on Saturday, DCP (one-1) Ramji Shrivastava came to know about the case, who then reached the spot and assured the Bajrang Dal workers of action in the case. TI Shrivastava, along with the other accused cops, was booked under Section 155 of the CrPC.

Both sides being probed: DCP

DCP (Zone-1), Ramji Shrivastava said that the police personnel as well as the Bajrang Dal workers were creating a ruckus at the police station and several Bajrang Dal workers have also been booked in the case. The probe is being conducted to ascertain the role of both the parties, he added.