Bhopal: 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022, State will meet every criterion says Sports minister

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be organised in eight cities of Madhya Pradesh from January 31, 2023. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviewed the preparations at every level to make the event a success.

The minister inspected the venues of scheduled games in Bhopal along with Sports Authority of India's Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Director Amar Jyoti and her team in Gwalior on Thursday. She also visited hockey ground, boxing arena and badminton hall for Khelo India Youth Games in Gwalior (Kampu) Sports Complex.

A detailed discussions with the officials on the layout plan of Sports City to be built near IIITM in Gwalior and Phase I and II of International Level Sports Complex at Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal was held. Besides, the minister had an interaction with coaches of Madhya Pradesh State Women's Hockey Academy and badminton. She also reviewed the performance of 36th National Games.

Minister Scindia said, “Our sports infrastructure is our USP. Organising Khelo India in Madhya Pradesh will bring in a new revolution in sports and sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. I am sure that we will surely live up to the faith, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown in Madhya Pradesh by letting us host Khelo India Youth Games.”

She added, “This is a big challenge but success is achieved only by facing challenges. Better sports infrastructure and facilities of international standard are identity of Madhya Pradesh.” Director Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta, Khelo India GTCC official Shivanand Mishra, and department officials were present during inspection.