Bhopal: 5k Popular Children's Books On Display Under Special Section At SVL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Library has prepared a special children's section to mark Children’s Day. The section included more than 5,000 popular children's books, which entertained them as well as taught them life skills and moral values.

A separate junior section and teenage section have also been prepared for children in the library. The top five books Munshi Premchand, Cat Kid Comic Club Series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Thunderstorm and Wings of Fire were on display under junior section, whereas another top five books such as Ikigai For Teens, Percy Jackson, Shadow Souls, Artemis Fowl and You Are Born To Blossom are showcased under teenage section.

“Reading a book in the library improves my reading skills and vocabulary. The environment is kids friendly,” Class 9 student Tanushree Pillai said. Another student Naysa Yadav, who studies in grade 6, said a wide variety of books are available in the children's special section.

“I enjoy sitting here and reading Harry Potter and Batman books,” she said. Deputy manager of the library, Yatish Bhetele, said that the library regularly organises many activities like Children's Fest, Story Telling, Treasure Hunt, Reading Games, Book Quiz, School Visits etc to increase book culture among kids.

As a result, the number of junior and teenage members in the library is continuously increasing in the digital era. The library has given a special facility of junior membership to children, he said.

