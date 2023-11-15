Bhopal: State Judokas Win 3 Gold, 1 Bronze At Oceania Open

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judokas from Madhya Pradesh soared to victory at 2023 Judo Oceania Open held in Perth, Australia. Shraddha Chopade, Himanshi Tokas and Kanwarpreet Kaur won gold medal in their respective weight categories. Yash Ghangas won bronze medal.

The prestigious event, a crucial part of IJF World Tour and a pivotal qualifier for 2024 Summer Olympics, witnessed stellar performances from Madhya Pradesh contingent.

Perth Open held at HBF Stadium in Oceania, played host to over 300 judokas from 64 countries. The international convergence highlighted the event’s significance as the sole competition in Oceania offering World Judo Tour points crucial for Olympic qualification.

