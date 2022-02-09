Bhopal: 58-yr-old attempts rape bid on girl child, arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police on Wednesday arrested a 58-year old man for allegedly raping a three-year old girl, said police. The accused was arrested because of an alert citizen Gaytri Bhaskar.

Ashoka garden police station incharge Alok Shrivastava told media that at around 11 am, a 58- year old man took the inside a closed shop and tried to rape her. When he failed, he got into unnatural sex with the girl.

Meanwhile, a resident of the same colony Gyatri Bhaskar who sensed trouble raised alarm. People gathered at crime spot and one of them Vijaya Patil called Dial-100 for help.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused and also rescued the girl from his clutches.

On the report of victimís mother, the police registered the case under Sections 363,376, 377 of IPC and 5/6 of POCSO Act.

The police also came to know that the accused had committed similar act with girls of the area twice but because of defamation fear, the victimís family did not report the matter to the police.

The police station incharge added that Gayatri will be honoured by Bhopal police for her awareness.

