Bhopal: 58 cases at 61, how Mukhtar Malik became dreaded don

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious gangster Mukhtar Malik, who succumbed to injuries in Rajasthan gang war recently, had 58 criminal cases registered against him at the age of 61 in various police stations of Bhopal and Raisen district. Malik was a resident of 34 Mile locality in Raisen district and he was active in the world of crime since 1982. The cases registered against him include murder, attempt to murder, loot, property disputes, kidnapping, extortion etc.

According to reports, Malik was jailed for the first at the age of 21 in connection with a rape case. Malik had shot to limelight after he threatened the then chief minister Sundarlal Patwa in 1990.

Later, he hit headlines after being part of a gang war in Bhopal district court in 1995. He had an old dispute with another dreaded criminal Munne Painter. Both parties fired around 25 rounds in the court premises, which left three persons dead. Following the incident, the MP High Court had ordered death sentence to Mukhtar in April 2007. He was, however, acquitted by Supreme Court.

In 1996, Malik kidnapped three children from Raisen district. Sources said that he had called miscreants from Uttar Pradesh to commit the crime. The police, however, rescued the children by killing his associates in an encounter.

On November 24, 2003, Mukhtar attacked PD Srivastava, the then deputy jailer of Central Jail Bhopal. Mukhtarís shooter Taufeeq had committed the crime. Taufeeq fired two bullets at the jailer when he was on his way home. The jailer narrowly survived the attack and later it was revealed that the bullet was fired by Mukhtar. The recent case registered against Mukhtar was at Koh-e-Fiza police station in Bhopal in connection with attempt to murder.

Mukhtar died on Friday morning during treatment in a private hospital in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, after sustaining severe injuries in gang war. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Jhalawar DSP Giridhar Singh said that on Friday morning the villagers saw Mukhtar dragging in the forest. He was suffering from hunger and thirst. He was so tired that he could not speak. His feet were bleeding, there were several cut marks on his body. It seemed that due to lack of knowledge of the area, he wandered into forest and remained there for two days.

Later, the locals informed the police about the injured gangster. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the hospital.