Bhopal: 521 Listed Criminals Arrested During Patrol

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 800 policemen arrested 521 listed criminals during 12th patrol held from Sunday night to wee hours of Monday. The police have been conducting patrol to ensure upkeep of law and order in the city ahead of Assembly election in the state. About 6,000 listed criminals were arrested during patrol carried out this year on the directive of police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra.

The drive began at 10 pm on Sunday. Zone 4 police topped with arrest of 160 listed criminals. Nishatpura police laid hands on 53 listed criminals. Shahjehanabad police of Zone 3 arrested 27 criminals. Those arrested were charged with rape, murder, theft, burglary, cheque bounce, cyber fraud. They were sent to jail.

