Bhopal: 500 Police Personnel Hold Flag March After MCC Enforcement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police took out two flag march across the city on Sunday after model code of conduct came into force on Saturday. The policemen covered a distance of 40 kilometres on foot. The flag march, which began from Central Library, ended at Lal Parade ground. Senior police officials told Free Press that a large number of flexes and banners were removed from the city.

The flexes and banners were removed from Bhopal during the march conducted on Saturday night too. The flag march was led by police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. Additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami and other senior police officials took part in the march.

The first march was carried out at 11.30 am in which 500 police personnel took part. The second march comprised police vehicles, which took off from Lal Parade ground at 12.30 pm and passed through Malviya Nagar, Roshanpura, Link Road number 1, 6 number bus stop, board office square and Chetak bridge. The march covered a distance of 35 kilometres and had 70 police vehicles. Bhopal CP Harinarayanachari Mishra said flag march aimed at instilling a feeling of security among citizens from miscreants and anti-social elements.