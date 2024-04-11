Bhopal: 50% State Congress Spokespersons Shun AICC Media Coordinators’ Meet

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost half of the state Congress spokespersons did not attend the meeting taken by two AICC spokespersons at state party office here on Wednesday.

The two AICC spokespersons and media coordinators Charan Singh Sapra and Subhashini Yadav was scheduled to hold meeting with 31 newly appointed spokespersons at PCC office here on Wednesday. According to party sources, about 16 spokespersons attended the meeting.

In the last week of March this year, a 31-member media team including nine main spokespersons and 22 spokespersons were appointed, led by ex-MLA Mukesh Nayak.

At the meeting on an AICC spokesperson tried to explain to how to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To this, one of state spokespersons replied, “It is a work of AICC spokespersons not of state”.

Subhashini Yadav, the communication coordinator for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, made the programme to take the party’s manifesto to the ground level. She asked party leaders to take press conference at the divisional headquarters on one day across the state. After that a press conference, should be taken at district headquarters on the same day across the state, she said.

‘Cong manifesto reflects public need which RaGa compiled during padyatra’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi covered a distance of about 10,000 kilometres during his padyatra across the country last year. He compiled the problems and needs of people of the country. “Congress party has prepared its manifesto for Lok Sabha election based on what was compiled by Rahul Gandhi during his padyatra,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari said here on Wednesday.

He was addressing the a joint press conference held at state party office in which ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra and other leaders were present.

According to Patwari, Congress manifesto mentions justice for women, youths, labourers, farmers and society in general, which are linked to 25 guarantees offered by the party.

He added that Congress would provide permanent jobs to youths, introduce MSP based on Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations while women will get Rs 1 lakh per annum.