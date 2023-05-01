 Bhopal: 50 BTech students to do final year study at IIT Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 50 BTech students to do final year study at IIT Indore

Bhopal: 50 BTech students to do final year study at IIT Indore

For its effective implementation, a Memorandum of Understanding is being signed between IIT Indore and Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 BTech students of state will do the final year study at IIT Indore. They will also get the chance to do MA Research and PhD. This will be implemented from academic session 2023-24.

Moreover, a chance will be provided to regular teachers of government engineering colleges to do PhD from IIT Indore. This work they can do along with their regular teaching work.

For its effective implementation, a Memorandum of Understanding is being signed between IIT Indore and Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Read Also
Bhopal: Property dealer shot at in Gandhinagar, receives leg injuries
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today, officials asked to prepare for it in Narmadapuram

MP: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today, officials asked to prepare for it in Narmadapuram

MP: Man duping people in name marrying his daughter caught in Gwalior

MP: Man duping people in name marrying his daughter caught in Gwalior

Bhopal: NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium held

Bhopal: NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium held

Bhopal: SDM, corporator exchange heated arguments on encroachment removal

Bhopal: SDM, corporator exchange heated arguments on encroachment removal

Bhopal: Aaroh -7 ends with enchanting Margi Band performance, film screening

Bhopal: Aaroh -7 ends with enchanting Margi Band performance, film screening