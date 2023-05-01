Bhopal: 50 BTech students to do final year study at IIT Indore

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 BTech students of state will do the final year study at IIT Indore. They will also get the chance to do MA Research and PhD. This will be implemented from academic session 2023-24.

Moreover, a chance will be provided to regular teachers of government engineering colleges to do PhD from IIT Indore. This work they can do along with their regular teaching work.

For its effective implementation, a Memorandum of Understanding is being signed between IIT Indore and Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.