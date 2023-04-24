Bhopal: 5-year-old boy goes missing, found in 16 hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police emerged successful in finding a 5-year-old boy who had gone missing from the locality, the police said on Sunday. The police had to scan footages of as many as 60 CCTV cameras to gather leads about kid’s whereabouts, the police added. Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said that boy’s mother Jareena Bano (30) had sent his younger son Ayaan (5) to market on Saturday for Eid shopping.

When Ayaan did not return for long time, his kin began searching for him. When he was not found, they lodged a missing person complaint at Jehangirabad police station. The police constituted a team and sifted through footages of 60 CCTV cameras to ascertain the kid’s whereabouts. His last location was found at Prabhat Square. Later, the boy was found in Piplani after which the cops handed him over to his kin.

