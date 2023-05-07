 Bhopal: 5 of marriage procession dead, CM announces ex gratia
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons died while 10 people were injured when the bus carrying them from Mihona in Bhind district to Madhogarh in Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh on late Saturday night. The bus was carrying marriage party.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each family member of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to seriously injured and Rs 10,000 to injured people.

Sources said that bus collided with the truck coming from opposite direction in Maahoi under Madhoganj police station. The injured have been admitted to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment.

article-image
