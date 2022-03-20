Bhopal: 5 held, three sent to jail,over two dozen booked road rage in Ashoka Garden area

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested five persons in connection with Saturday late night clashes in Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal following road rage. Cases have been registered against more than two dozen unidentified men, said police on Sunday. Three of the arrested accused have been sent to jail.

Police station in-charge Ashoka Garden told media that clashes erupted after a car, driven by two boys, hit a girl’s scooter near Adarsh Hospital. This led to an argument between the girl and the two boys and in fit of rage, the two youths allegedly beat up the girl. Soon, a few people of a particular community joined the squabble and started beating the two boys. The fight escalated after the boys also called their companions. A fierce clash took place between the two groups. Some even used knives. The incident created tension in the area. A large number of people also came to gherao the police station in support of the girl. Police took some of the people in their custody. Two people received stab injuries. A large police force has been deployed in the area. Later, the angry mob reached the house of the youths.

The police have registered counter-FIRs in the case on the complaint of both the parties.

Sahida has lodged an FIR against Gourav Kushwaha and Abhishek Kushwaha. The counter FIR has been lodged by Sakaria Bai, who alleged that unidentified people forcefully entered her house. On her complaint a case under section 147,294,336 and 427 has been registered against two dozen unknown people. Police so far have arrested five persons in connection with the incident and three of them have been sent to jail.

