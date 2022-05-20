Bhopal: 5-day event under International Museum Day 2022 ends at RSC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day event to mark International Museum Day 2022 ended with a popular lecture and exhibition at Regional Science Centre (RSC) in the city on Friday.

Dean, Strategy, Planning & Development, IISER, Bhopal, Prof Aasheesh Srivastava delivered a lecture on ‘Bioluminescence’ to an audience of nearly 100 persons. The lecture was supported by PowerPoint presentations and demonstrations on the concept of bioluminescence.

The event was rounded off with the unveiling of a travelling exhibition titled "Mind over Matter: A Tribute to Stephen Hawking". Chief guest BMC Commissioner, Bhopal KVS Choudary inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of chief General Manager, IOCL, Bhopal, K Bissa. Choudary also gave away prizes to winners of the painting competition which was conducted earlier.

An Open House Quiz was also conducted among college students on the topic "Achievements of India in Science and Technology in post Independence Period" wherein 25 students participated. Around 120 under-privileged students visited RSC.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:10 PM IST